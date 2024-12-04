Greif: Q4 Earnings Insights

Greif GEF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Greif missed estimated earnings by -23.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $1.1.
Revenue was up $109.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.12, resulting in a 3.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Greif's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|0.85
|0.47
|1.29
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|0.82
|1.27
|1.56
|Revenue Estimate
|1.43B
|1.30B
|1.28B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|1.45B
|1.37B
|1.21B
|1.31B
