Greif: Q4 Earnings Insights

Earnings

Greif missed estimated earnings by -23.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $109.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.12, resulting in a 3.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Greif's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.15 0.85 0.47 1.29 EPS Actual 1.03 0.82 1.27 1.56 Revenue Estimate 1.43B 1.30B 1.28B 1.34B Revenue Actual 1.45B 1.37B 1.21B 1.31B

