Greif Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap

Greif GEF announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Greif missed estimated earnings by -23.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $109.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.12 in the last quarter, resulting in a 3.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Greif's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 1.15 0.85 0.47 1.29
EPS Actual 1.03 0.82 1.27 1.56
Revenue Estimate 1.43B 1.30B 1.28B 1.34B
Revenue Actual 1.45B 1.37B 1.21B 1.31B

To track all earnings releases for Greif visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

