Recap: KNOT Offshore Partners Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 4, 2024 4:45 PM | 1 min read |

KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP announced its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:18 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners missed estimated earnings by -175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $3.61 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.46, resulting in a 9.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 0.05 -0.07
EPS Actual 0.40 0.22 -0.16 0.37
Revenue Estimate 71.02M 69.88M 71.33M 72.73M
Revenue Actual 74.42M 76.63M 73.03M 72.68M

To track all earnings releases for KNOT Offshore Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved