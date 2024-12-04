Recap: KNOT Offshore Partners Q3 Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP announced its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:18 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners missed estimated earnings by -175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $3.61 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.46, resulting in a 9.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.40 0.22 -0.16 0.37 Revenue Estimate 71.02M 69.88M 71.33M 72.73M Revenue Actual 74.42M 76.63M 73.03M 72.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.