Recap: KNOT Offshore Partners Q3 Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP announced its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:18 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
KNOT Offshore Partners missed estimated earnings by -175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $3.61 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.46, resulting in a 9.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.07
|0.05
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.22
|-0.16
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|71.02M
|69.88M
|71.33M
|72.73M
|Revenue Actual
|74.42M
|76.63M
|73.03M
|72.68M
