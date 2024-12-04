Greif Earnings Review: Q4 Summary

Greif GEF just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Greif missed estimated earnings by -23.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $109.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greif's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.15 0.85 0.47 1.29 EPS Actual 1.03 0.82 1.27 1.56 Revenue Estimate 1.43B 1.30B 1.28B 1.34B Revenue Actual 1.45B 1.37B 1.21B 1.31B

