Greif Earnings Review: Q4 Summary

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 4, 2024 4:40 PM | 1 min read |

Greif GEF just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Greif missed estimated earnings by -23.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $109.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greif's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 1.15 0.85 0.47 1.29
EPS Actual 1.03 0.82 1.27 1.56
Revenue Estimate 1.43B 1.30B 1.28B 1.34B
Revenue Actual 1.45B 1.37B 1.21B 1.31B

To track all earnings releases for Greif visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved