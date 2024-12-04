Korn Ferry Earnings Preview

Korn Ferry KFY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-12-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Korn Ferry to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21.

The market awaits Korn Ferry's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 1.97% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.12 0.99 0.95 EPS Actual 1.18 1.26 1.07 0.97 Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% 0.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Korn Ferry's Stock

Shares of Korn Ferry were trading at $77.96 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.