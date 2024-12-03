Children's Place: Q3 Earnings Insights

The earnings results for Children's Place PLCE for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 08:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Children's Place missed estimated earnings by -22.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $2.63.
Revenue was down $90.06 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.4 which was followed by a 25.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Children's Place's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-1.1
|-1.88
|-1.66
|3.56
|EPS Actual
|0.3
|-1.18
|-7.38
|3.22
|Revenue Estimate
|327.38M
|458.85M
|459.32M
|471.82M
|Revenue Actual
|319.65M
|267.88M
|455.03M
|480.23M
