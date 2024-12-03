Children's Place: Q3 Earnings Insights

The earnings results for Children's Place PLCE for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 08:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Children's Place missed estimated earnings by -22.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $2.63.

Revenue was down $90.06 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.4 which was followed by a 25.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Children's Place's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -1.1 -1.88 -1.66 3.56 EPS Actual 0.3 -1.18 -7.38 3.22 Revenue Estimate 327.38M 458.85M 459.32M 471.82M Revenue Actual 319.65M 267.88M 455.03M 480.23M

