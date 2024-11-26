Workday Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

Workday WDAY announced its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Workday beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.76.

Revenue was up $294.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 12.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Workday's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.65 1.58 1.47 1.41
EPS Actual 1.75 1.74 1.57 1.53
Revenue Estimate 2.07B 1.97B 1.92B 1.85B
Revenue Actual 2.08B 1.99B 1.92B 1.87B

