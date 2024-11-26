Workday Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

Workday WDAY announced its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 04:01 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Workday beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.76.
Revenue was up $294.00 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 12.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Workday's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.65
|1.58
|1.47
|1.41
|EPS Actual
|1.75
|1.74
|1.57
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|2.07B
|1.97B
|1.92B
|1.85B
|Revenue Actual
|2.08B
|1.99B
|1.92B
|1.87B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
