Icecure Medical Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

The Q3 earnings report for Icecure Medical ICCM was released on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Icecure Medical missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $335 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Icecure Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.08 -0.07 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 930K 880K 1.17M 1.17M Revenue Actual 1.01M 743K 1.25M 327K

To track all earnings releases for Icecure Medical visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.