Icecure Medical Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

The Q3 earnings report for Icecure Medical ICCM was released on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Icecure Medical missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $335 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Icecure Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|930K
|880K
|1.17M
|1.17M
|Revenue Actual
|1.01M
|743K
|1.25M
|327K
To track all earnings releases for Icecure Medical visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.