Icecure Medical Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

The Q3 earnings report for Icecure Medical ICCM was released on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Icecure Medical missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $335 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Icecure Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.07 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.06 -0.08 -0.07 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 930K 880K 1.17M 1.17M
Revenue Actual 1.01M 743K 1.25M 327K

