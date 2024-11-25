Recap: Blue Bird Q4 Earnings

Blue Bird BLBD reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blue Bird missed estimated earnings by -16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $47.25 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.4, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.48 0.37 0.48 EPS Actual 0.91 0.89 0.91 0.66 Revenue Estimate 328.60M 298.41M 275.13M 290.11M Revenue Actual 333.37M 345.92M 317.66M 302.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.