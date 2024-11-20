A Preview Of Intuit's Earnings

Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36.

The market awaits Intuit's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 6.83% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Intuit's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.84 9.37 2.30 1.98 EPS Actual 1.99 9.88 2.63 2.47 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -8.0% 0.0% 2.0%

Performance of Intuit Shares

Shares of Intuit were trading at $644.17 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Intuit

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Intuit.

With 10 analyst ratings, Intuit has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $750.1, indicating a potential 16.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Adobe, Palantir Technologies and AppLovin, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Adobe, with an average 1-year price target of $627.77, suggesting a potential 2.55% downside.

Palantir Technologies received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $38.9, implying a potential 93.96% downside.

For AppLovin, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $202.96, indicating a potential 68.49% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Adobe, Palantir Technologies and AppLovin are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Intuit Outperform 17.40% $2.40B -0.11% Adobe Outperform 10.59% $4.85B 11.46% Palantir Technologies Neutral 29.98% $578.88M 3.36% AppLovin Buy 38.64% $928.58M 49.55%

Key Takeaway:

Intuit ranks at the top for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Return on Equity among its peers. In terms of Revenue Growth, Intuit is in the middle compared to its peers.

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

A Deep Dive into Intuit's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Intuit showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.4% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Intuit visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.