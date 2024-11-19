Insights Ahead: Wix.com's Quarterly Earnings

Wix.com WIX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Wix.com will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43.

The market awaits Wix.com's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.33, leading to a 4.71% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Wix.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.03 0.95 0.67 EPS Actual 1.67 1.29 1.22 1.10 Price Change % 5.0% 3.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Wix.com's Stock

Shares of Wix.com were trading at $180.33 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 90.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

