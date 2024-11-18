Earnings Outlook For S&W Seed

S&W Seed SANW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that S&W Seed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.40.

S&W Seed bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $1.05, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at S&W Seed's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -1.90 -0.1 -0.11 -0.10 EPS Actual -2.95 -0.1 -0.13 -0.11 Price Change % -1.0% 7.000000000000001% -11.0% -4.0%

Tracking S&W Seed's Stock Performance

Shares of S&W Seed were trading at $2.25 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 81.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

