Earnings Outlook For Biofrontera

Biofrontera BFRI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Biofrontera will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.83.

Investors in Biofrontera are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.72, leading to a 1.75% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Biofrontera's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.77 -1.17 -1.19 -4.26 EPS Actual -0.05 -2.88 1.65 -4.64 Price Change % 2.0% -10.0% -11.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Biofrontera were trading at $0.82 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 75.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Biofrontera visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.