Earnings Outlook For Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics LSTA will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lisata Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.77.

The announcement from Lisata Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.37% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lisata Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.76 -0.72 -0.89 -0.93 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.65 -0.66 -0.65 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% 6.0% 8.0%

Lisata Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics were trading at $2.91 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lisata Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.