What's Next: Lincoln Educational Servs's Earnings Preview

Lincoln Educational Servs LINC will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lincoln Educational Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The announcement from Lincoln Educational Servs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 1.64% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lincoln Educational Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.06 0.27 0.03 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.01 0.22 0.07 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Educational Servs were trading at $14.91 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.