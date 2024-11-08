A Glimpse of QuickLogic's Earnings Potential

QuickLogic QUIK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that QuickLogic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Anticipation surrounds QuickLogic's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 12.74% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Market Performance of QuickLogic's Stock

Shares of QuickLogic were trading at $8.07 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on QuickLogic

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on QuickLogic.

With 2 analyst ratings, QuickLogic has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $12.5, indicating a potential 54.89% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kopin and Everspin Technologies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Kopin received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, implying a potential 62.83% downside.

Everspin Technologies is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, indicating a potential 0.87% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kopin and Everspin Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity QuickLogic Buy 41.29% $2.10M -7.04% Kopin Buy 17.94% $3.65M -250.74% Everspin Technologies Buy -26.56% $5.95M 3.96%

Key Takeaway:

QuickLogic ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. QuickLogic's Return on Equity is negative, indicating lower profitability compared to its peers.

Discovering QuickLogic: A Closer Look

QuickLogic Corp provides programmable silicon and software platforms to enable its customers to develop custom hardware products in a fast time-to-market and cost-effective way. QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company with a product range: embedded FPGA (eFPGA) intellectual property (IP), low power, multi-core semiconductor system-on-chips (SoCs), discrete FPGAs, and AI software. The full range of platforms, software tools, and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across Aerospace, and Defense, Consumer/Industrial IoT, and Consumer Electronics markets.

A Deep Dive into QuickLogic's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, QuickLogic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.29% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: QuickLogic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -37.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): QuickLogic's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): QuickLogic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: QuickLogic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for QuickLogic visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.