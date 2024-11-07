Insights into Lamar Advertising's Upcoming Earnings

Lamar Advertising LAMR will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lamar Advertising to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45.

The announcement from Lamar Advertising is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lamar Advertising's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 0.81 1.35 1.38 EPS Actual 1.34 0.76 1.46 1.37 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising were trading at $132.14 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Lamar Advertising

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lamar Advertising.

Analysts have given Lamar Advertising a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $136.0, indicating a potential 2.92% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gaming and Leisure Props, EPR Props and Outfront Media, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Gaming and Leisure Props is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $53.83, suggesting a potential 59.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for EPR Props, with an average 1-year price target of $48.6, suggesting a potential 63.22% downside.

Outfront Media is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, indicating a potential 84.86% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Gaming and Leisure Props, EPR Props and Outfront Media, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lamar Advertising Buy 4.46% $381.99M 11.54% Gaming and Leisure Props Outperform 7.17% $373.58M 4.40% EPR Props Underperform -6.79% $148.48M 1.68% Outfront Media Outperform 1.81% $237.50M 29.37%

Key Takeaway:

Lamar Advertising ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co is an outdoor advertising company organized as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Lamar's core revenue-generating activity is leasing space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and airport terminals through short-term agreements. The company is involved in this process from ad copy production to the placement and maintenance of physical advertisements. The vast majority of Lamar's revenue comes from renting ad space on its portfolio of static and digital roadside billboard displays in the U.S. The states of Pennsylvania and Texas house a proportion of these. The company's customers are restaurant, service, healthcare, and retail firms in terms of total revenue.

Lamar Advertising: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lamar Advertising displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Lamar Advertising's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.29%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lamar Advertising's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lamar Advertising's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Lamar Advertising visit their earnings calendar on our site.

