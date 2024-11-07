Welltower: Q3 Earnings Insights

Welltower WELL reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Welltower beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $394.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Welltower's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|1.01
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.05
|1.01
|0.96
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|1.95B
|1.89B
|1.81B
|1.75B
|1.63B
|Revenue Actual
|2.06B
|1.82B
|1.56B
|1.75B
|1.66B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Welltower management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $4.27 and $4.33 per share.
Comparison of Competitors' Recent Earnings
With Welltower's earnings data now available, it's crucial to gauge how its competitors, including Healthpeak Properties, Sabra Health Care REIT, and National Health Investors, have been performing.
- The latest earnings announcement from Healthpeak Properties on October 24, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.45 compared to the market's estimate of $0.44, resulting in a 2.27% increase.
- Sabra Health Care REIT's earnings on October 31, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.35 compared to the estimated EPS of $0.35, resulting in a 0.0% increase.
- On November 05, 2024, National Health Investors unveiled earnings that were below market expectations, with an actual EPS of $1.03 compared to an estimated EPS of $1.08, resulting in a -4.63% decrease.
Comprehensive Analysis: Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance
This insightful analysis provides an overview of the market's responses to the latest earnings releases from key competitors. It presents the projected and actual earnings per share (EPS) figures for each company, alongside the associated stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the opening of the following trading day.
|Company Name
|Date
|EPS Expected
|EPS Announced
|EPS Change Percent
|Stock Price At Close
|Stock Price at Next Day Open
|Price Change Percent
|Welltower
|October 28, 2024
|1.04
|1.11
|6.73%
|$130.57
|$133.62
|2.34%
|Healthpeak Properties
|October 24, 2024
|0.44
|0.45
|2.27%
|$23.0
|$22.66
|-1.48%
|Sabra Health Care REIT
|October 31, 2024
|0.35
|0.35
|0.0%
|$19.4
|$19.78
|1.96%
|National Health Investors
|November 05, 2024
|1.08
|1.03
|-4.63%
|$76.73
|$76.75
|0.03%
Delving into Peer Revenue Comparison: Estimated vs. Announced
The table below illustrates a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Welltower's peers. This comparison sheds light on the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context to understand their financial standing within the industry.
|Company Name
|Estimated Revenue
|Announced Revenue
|Revenue Surprise Percentage
|Welltower
|1.95B
|2.06B
|5.44%
|Healthpeak Properties
|688.98M
|700.40M
|1.66%
|Sabra Health Care REIT
|172.34M
|178.00M
|3.28%
|National Health Investors
|79.21M
|82.94M
|4.72%
To track all earnings releases for Welltower visit their earnings calendar here.
