Insights into KVH Industries's Upcoming Earnings

KVH Industries KVHI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that KVH Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in KVH Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 1.75% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at KVH Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.19 -0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.16 -0.05 0.09 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% 3.0% 2.0%

Tracking KVH Industries's Stock Performance

Shares of KVH Industries were trading at $4.58 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for KVH Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.