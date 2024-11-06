What to Expect from Vinci Partners Inv's Earnings

Vinci Partners Inv VINP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Vinci Partners Inv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Vinci Partners Inv bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.99% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vinci Partners Inv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.22 0.24 0.230 EPS Actual 0.25 0.18 0.24 0.197 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Vinci Partners Inv Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vinci Partners Inv were trading at $10.5 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Vinci Partners Inv visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.