A Glimpse of Edap TMS's Earnings Potential

Edap TMS EDAP will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Edap TMS to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

The market awaits Edap TMS's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.03% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Edap TMS's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.11 -0.05 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.13 -0.15 -0.11 Price Change % 9.0% -3.0% 4.0% -5.0%

Edap TMS Share Price Analysis

Shares of Edap TMS were trading at $2.76 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Edap TMS visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.