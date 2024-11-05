Earnings Preview For Brookfield Infr Partners

Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Brookfield Infr Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from Brookfield Infr Partners is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.26, leading to a 2.22% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Brookfield Infr Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.11 0.18 0.13 EPS Actual -0.10 0.10 0.36 0.03 Price Change % -2.0% 3.0% -1.0% 8.0%

Analyst Opinions on Brookfield Infr Partners

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Brookfield Infr Partners.

The consensus rating for Brookfield Infr Partners is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $39.0 implies a potential 15.04% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CenterPoint Energy, CMS Energy and Ameren, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, CenterPoint Energy is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $29.62, suggesting a potential 12.63% downside.

CMS Energy received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $72.43, implying a potential 113.66% upside.

As per analysts' assessments, Ameren is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $89.0, suggesting a potential 162.54% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CenterPoint Energy, CMS Energy and Ameren, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NiSource Outperform 4.76% $553M 1.06% CenterPoint Energy Neutral -0.22% $883M 1.85% CMS Energy Outperform 4.18% $739M 3.20% Ameren Neutral -3.81% $868M 2.25%

Key Takeaway:

Brookfield Infr Partners ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Brookfield Infr Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics that tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry. The company's segments consist of Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Canada and also has a presence in Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom, Brazil, United States of America, Chile, Peru, and other countries.

Key Indicators: Brookfield Infr Partners's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brookfield Infr Partners's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.72% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.74%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield Infr Partners's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookfield Infr Partners's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Brookfield Infr Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.