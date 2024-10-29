Earnings Outlook For Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands RCKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Rocky Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

The market awaits Rocky Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 2.45% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Rocky Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.02 0.98 0.56 EPS Actual 0.17 0.41 0.98 1.09 Price Change % -2.0% 28.000000000000004% -16.0% 44.0%

Rocky Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rocky Brands were trading at $27.62 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 118.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

