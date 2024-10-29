An Overview of NN's Earnings

October 29, 2024 5:01 PM | 1 min read |

NN NNBR will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NN to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The announcement from NN is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.51% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at NN's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.08 -0.08 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.08 -0.10 0.01
Price Change % 2.0% -10.0% -18.0% 0.0%

eps graph

Tracking NN's Stock Performance

Shares of NN were trading at $3.95 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 118.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for NN visit their earnings calendar on our site.

