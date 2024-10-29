Unifi Earnings Preview

Unifi UFI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Unifi to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.
The market awaits Unifi's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Past Earnings Performance
The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 17.09% increase in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Unifi's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.42
|-0.85
|-0.47
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.57
|-0.81
|-0.73
|Price Change %
|17.0%
|16.0%
|-4.0%
|-8.0%
Market Performance of Unifi's Stock
Shares of Unifi were trading at $6.9 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
