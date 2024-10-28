A Preview Of Zedge's Earnings

Zedge ZDGE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zedge will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Zedge's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Zedge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0 EPS Actual 0.03 0.04 0 0.01 Price Change % 13.0% -19.0% 3.0% -8.0%

Tracking Zedge's Stock Performance

Shares of Zedge were trading at $3.08 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

