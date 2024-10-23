A Look Ahead: Bancorp's Earnings Forecast

Bancorp TBBK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13.

The market awaits Bancorp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.44% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.05 0.95 0.93 EPS Actual 1.07 1.06 0.95 0.92 Price Change % 1.0% -8.0% 8.0% 5.0%

Tracking Bancorp's Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp were trading at $55.88 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

