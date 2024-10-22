An Overview of T-Mobile US's Earnings

T-Mobile US TMUS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect T-Mobile US to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43.

Anticipation surrounds T-Mobile US's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.63% increase in the share price on the following day.

T-Mobile US Share Price Analysis

Shares of T-Mobile US were trading at $222.77 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on T-Mobile US

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on T-Mobile US.

Analysts have given T-Mobile US a total of 18 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $222.81, indicating a potential 0.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Millicom Intl Cellular, Gogo and Spok Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Millicom Intl Cellular received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $33.83, implying a potential 84.81% downside.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Gogo, with an average 1-year price target of $12.17, indicating a potential 94.54% downside.

Spok Holdings received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, implying a potential 93.27% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Millicom Intl Cellular, Gogo and Spok Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity T-Mobile US Outperform 3.00% $13.02B 4.69% Millicom Intl Cellular Outperform 4.67% $1.10B 2.14% Gogo Neutral -1.13% $66.76M 1.47% Spok Holdings Neutral -6.80% $26.82M 2.15%

Key Takeaway:

T-Mobile US ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know T-Mobile US Better

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

T-Mobile US: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for T-Mobile US visit their earnings calendar on our site.

