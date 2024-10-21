What to Expect from Robert Half's Earnings

Robert Half RHI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Robert Half will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

Investors in Robert Half are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Robert Half's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.61 0.82 0.81 EPS Actual 0.66 0.61 0.83 0.90 Price Change % -8.0% -2.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half were trading at $66.31 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Robert Half

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Robert Half.

Robert Half has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $64.0, the consensus suggests a potential 3.48% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Trinet Group, Paycom Software and Paylocity Holding, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Trinet Group is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $127.67, indicating a potential 92.54% upside.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Paycom Software, with an average 1-year price target of $176.2, indicating a potential 165.72% upside.

Paylocity Holding received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $189.91, implying a potential 186.4% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Trinet Group, Paycom Software and Paylocity Holding are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Robert Half Neutral -10.18% $576.68M 4.54% Trinet Group Buy 1.41% $235M 49.38% Paycom Software Neutral 9.07% $353.63M 4.75% Paylocity Holding Buy 15.83% $240.41M 4.58%

Key Takeaway:

Robert Half ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage, while its peers show positive growth. In terms of Gross Profit, Robert Half is at the top among its peers. However, its Return on Equity is lower compared to the others. Overall, Robert Half's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in the analysis.

Discovering Robert Half: A Closer Look

Robert Half Inc was founded in 1948, Robert Half provides temporary, permanent, and outcome-based staffing for both in-person and remote positions in the finance and accounting, technology, legal, marketing, and administrative fields. Its subsidiary consulting arm, Protiviti, specializes in technology, risk, auditing, and compliance matters. The firm generates of its sales inside the U.S. and is one of the specialized firms in the fragmented U.S. staffing industry. The firm generates annual revenue of around $7 billion.

Robert Half's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Robert Half's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.18%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robert Half's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Robert Half adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

