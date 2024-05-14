Herbalife: Q1 Earnings Insights

The earnings results for Herbalife HLF for Q1 were made public on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 04:35 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Herbalife beat estimated earnings by 44.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $12.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company missed on EPS by $0.11 in the last quarter, resulting in a 32.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Herbalife's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.39
|0.73
|0.69
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.28
|0.65
|0.74
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|1.26B
|1.19B
|1.25B
|1.28B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.26B
|1.22B
|1.28B
|1.31B
|1.25B
Latest Earnings Reports from Competitors
With Herbalife's earnings data in hand, it's essential to compare its metrics to those of similar companies, including Olaplex Hldgs, Beauty Health, and Lifevantage.
- Olaplex Hldgs's earnings on May 02, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.03 compared to the estimated EPS of $0.03, resulting in a 0.0% increase.
- Beauty Health announced strong earnings on May 09, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $-0.14, Beauty Health's actual EPS was $-0.1, reflecting a 28.57% increase.
- Lifevantage announced strong earnings on May 02, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $0.16, Lifevantage's actual EPS was $0.21, reflecting a 31.25% increase.
Unpacking Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance
This analysis provides insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with the corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.
|Company Name
|Date
|EPS Expected
|EPS Announced
|EPS Change Percent
|Stock Price At Close
|Stock Price at Next Day Open
|Price Change Percent
|Herbalife
|May 1, 2024
|0.34
|0.49
|44.12%
|$8.68
|$9.56
|10.14%
|Olaplex Hldgs
|May 02, 2024
|0.03
|0.03
|0.0%
|$1.64
|$1.68
|2.44%
|Beauty Health
|May 09, 2024
|-0.14
|-0.10
|28.57%
|$3.59
|$3.2
|-10.86%
|Lifevantage
|May 02, 2024
|0.16
|0.21
|31.25%
|$6.11
|$6.06
|-0.82%
Comparative Assessment: Estimated in Comparison with Actual Peer Revenues
The following table compares estimated and announced revenue figures for Herbalife's peers. This comparison provides insights into the revenue performance of these companies, offering valuable context to understand their financial standing within the industry.
|Company Name
|Estimated Revenue
|Announced Revenue
|Revenue Surprise Percentage
|Herbalife
|1.26B
|1.26B
|0.32%
|Olaplex Hldgs
|95.25M
|98.91M
|3.84%
|Beauty Health
|80.53M
|81.40M
|1.08%
|Lifevantage
|52.18M
|48.24M
|-7.54%
To track all earnings releases for Herbalife visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
