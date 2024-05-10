NeoGenomics Earnings Analysis: Q1 Recap

Loading... Loading...

The Q1 earnings report for NeoGenomics NEO was released on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $19.02 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 12.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.02 -0.08 -0.11 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.02 0.03 0 -0.05 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 149.89M 152.54M 142.00M 137.42M 126.39M Revenue Actual 156.24M 155.55M 151.95M 146.92M 137.22M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NeoGenomics management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $0.0 and $0.04 per share.

Recent Earnings Releases from Competitors

With NeoGenomics's earnings data in hand, it's essential to compare its metrics to those of similar companies, including BrightSpring Health, Guardant Health, and R1 RCM.

BrightSpring Health's earnings on May 02, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.12 compared to the estimated EPS of $0.07, resulting in a 71.43% increase.

The latest earnings announcement from Guardant Health on May 09, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $-0.46 compared to the market's estimate of $-0.85, resulting in a 45.88% increase.

On May 08, 2024, R1 RCM unveiled earnings that were below market expectations, with an actual EPS of $-0.08 compared to an estimated EPS of $-0.01, resulting in a -700.0% decrease.

Competitors Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance Analysis

This analysis provides insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with the corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent NeoGenomics April 30, 2024 -0.05 -0.02 60.0% $13.92 $14.0 0.57% BrightSpring Health May 02, 2024 0.07 0.12 71.43% $11.06 $11.27 1.9% Guardant Health May 09, 2024 -0.85 -0.46 45.88% $19.44 $21.84 12.35% R1 RCM May 08, 2024 -0.01 -0.08 -700.0% $12.84 $12.67 -1.32%

Analyzing Peer Revenue Discrepancy: Estimated vs. Announced

The comparison table below presents estimated and announced revenue figures for NeoGenomics's peers. This comparison provides insights into the revenue performance of these companies, offering valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage NeoGenomics 149.89M 156.24M 4.24% BrightSpring Health 2.31B 2.58B 11.56% Guardant Health 150.67M 168.49M 11.83% R1 RCM 611.93M 603.90M -1.31%

