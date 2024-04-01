Recap: OMNIQ Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

OMNIQ OMQS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 05:11 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OMNIQ beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was down $9.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 9.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OMNIQ's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.35 -0.32 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.55 -0.49 -0.45 -0.53 Revenue Estimate 27.20M 28.60M 27.70M 27.20M Revenue Actual 17.48M 20.45M 27.82M 25.00M

To track all earnings releases for OMNIQ visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.