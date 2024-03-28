Recap: Arcadia Biosciences Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Arcadia Biosciences RKDA reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Arcadia Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 19.0%, reporting an EPS of $-2.1 versus an estimate of $-2.58.

Revenue was up $170 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.3 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcadia Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -3.19 -4.80 -6.85 -6.80 EPS Actual -1.89 -2.64 -10.86 -6.31 Revenue Estimate 1.55M 1.82M 1.40M 2.00M Revenue Actual 1.60M 1.39M 1.51M 1.00M

