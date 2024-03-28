Recap: CASI Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CASI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by -88.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $8.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CASI Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.50 -0.64 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.77 -0.45 -1.44 Revenue Estimate 10.40M 10.09M 9.10M 10.79M Revenue Actual 8.84M 9.82M 8.35M 15.26M

