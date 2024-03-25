Westport Fuel Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 25, 2024 5:05 PM | 1 min read | Share Comments
Loading...
Loading...

Westport Fuel Systems WPRT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westport Fuel Systems missed estimated earnings by -59.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.81 versus an estimate of $-0.51.

Revenue was up $9.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westport Fuel Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate -0.62 -0.60 -0.8 -0.6
EPS Actual -0.68 -0.77 -0.6 -1
Revenue Estimate 77.06M 82.65M 77.96M 74.45M
Revenue Actual 77.39M 85.02M 82.24M 78.00M

To track all earnings releases for Westport Fuel Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps
We simplify the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!