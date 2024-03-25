Westport Fuel Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Westport Fuel Systems WPRT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westport Fuel Systems missed estimated earnings by -59.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.81 versus an estimate of $-0.51.

Revenue was up $9.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westport Fuel Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.62 -0.60 -0.8 -0.6 EPS Actual -0.68 -0.77 -0.6 -1 Revenue Estimate 77.06M 82.65M 77.96M 74.45M Revenue Actual 77.39M 85.02M 82.24M 78.00M

To track all earnings releases for Westport Fuel Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.