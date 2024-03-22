Earnings Preview: Rekor Systems

Loading... Loading...

Rekor Systems REKR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-03-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Rekor Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Rekor Systems bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rekor Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.16 -0.20 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.18 -0.23 -0.10 Price Change % -8.0% -9.0% 0.0% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Rekor Systems were trading at $1.95 as of March 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

