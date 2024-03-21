Recap: Largo Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Largo LGO reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 05:23 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Largo missed estimated earnings by -320.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $3.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Largo's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.09 -0.09 0.16 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.09 -0.02 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 43.30M 45.80M 45.80M 52.70M Revenue Actual 43.98M 53.11M 57.42M 47.50M

