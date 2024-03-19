Harrow: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Harrow HROW reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 05:26 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harrow missed estimated earnings by -400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $16.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 36.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harrow's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.04 -0.05 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.02 -0.03 0.07 Revenue Estimate 37.58M 31.04M 25.15M 21.40M Revenue Actual 34.27M 33.47M 26.10M 20.33M

