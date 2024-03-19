Recap: HealthEquity Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

HealthEquity HQY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HealthEquity beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $28.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.47 0.41 0.35 EPS Actual 0.6 0.53 0.50 0.37 Revenue Estimate 243.61M 238.89M 239.43M 230.72M Revenue Actual 249.22M 243.55M 244.43M 233.84M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

HealthEquity management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $2.2 and $2.24 per share.

To track all earnings releases for HealthEquity visit their earnings calendar here.

