Recap: HealthEquity Q4 Earnings

HealthEquity HQY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HealthEquity beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $28.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.5
|0.47
|0.41
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.6
|0.53
|0.50
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|243.61M
|238.89M
|239.43M
|230.72M
|Revenue Actual
|249.22M
|243.55M
|244.43M
|233.84M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
HealthEquity management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $2.2 and $2.24 per share.
