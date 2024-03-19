Earnings Preview For UP Fintech Holding

Loading... Loading...

UP Fintech Holding TIGR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-03-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that UP Fintech Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

UP Fintech Holding bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at UP Fintech Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.040 0.030 EPS Actual 0.1 0.097 0.066 0.029 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 9.0% 1.0%

