Recap: XPeng Q4 Earnings

XPeng XPEV reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

XPeng beat estimated earnings by 39.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.46.

Revenue was up $1.09 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at XPeng's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.31 -0.26 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.43 -0.37 -0.37 Revenue Estimate 1.16B 694.28M 741.07M 834.05M Revenue Actual 1.17B 698.18M 587.31M 745.28M

