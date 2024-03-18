Recap: Zepp Health Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Zepp Health ZEPP reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by -75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was down $70.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zepp Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 -0.02 0.04 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.13 -0.27 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 179.52M 149.04M 122.93M 172.29M Revenue Actual 82.53M 89.40M 93.95M 155.39M

