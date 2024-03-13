G-III Apparel Group Earnings Preview

Loading... Loading...

G-III Apparel Group GIII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-03-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that G-III Apparel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

G-III Apparel Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.72, which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 2.06 0.01 -0.10 0.43 EPS Actual 2.78 0.40 0.13 0.41 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -3.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group were trading at $30.38 as of March 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 99.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

