Recap: iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 13, 2024 6:15 AM | 1 min read
iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF LQDA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF missed estimated earnings by -83.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $829 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.16 -0.16 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.24 -0.36 -0.18 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 4.33M 4.43M 3.95M 3.55M
Revenue Actual 3.68M 4.79M 4.49M 5.36M

