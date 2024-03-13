Recap: iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF Q4 Earnings

iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF LQDA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF missed estimated earnings by -83.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was down $829 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.36
|-0.18
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|4.33M
|4.43M
|3.95M
|3.55M
|Revenue Actual
|3.68M
|4.79M
|4.49M
|5.36M
