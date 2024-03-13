Recap: iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF LQDA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF missed estimated earnings by -83.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $829 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.16 -0.16 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.36 -0.18 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 4.33M 4.43M 3.95M 3.55M Revenue Actual 3.68M 4.79M 4.49M 5.36M

To track all earnings releases for iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF visit their earnings calendar here.

