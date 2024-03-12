Recap: Tenon Medical Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
Tenon Medical TNON reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tenon Medical beat estimated earnings by 51.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-1.38.
Revenue was up $531 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.34 which was followed by a 12.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tenon Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-2.80
|-3.8
|-3.7
|-7
|EPS Actual
|-1.46
|-3.3
|-4.3
|-7
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07M
|1.00M
|460K
|420K
|Revenue Actual
|944K
|743K
|433K
|277K
To track all earnings releases for Tenon Medical visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps