Recap: Tenon Medical Q4 Earnings

Tenon Medical TNON reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tenon Medical beat estimated earnings by 51.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-1.38.

Revenue was up $531 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.34 which was followed by a 12.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tenon Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -2.80 -3.8 -3.7 -7 EPS Actual -1.46 -3.3 -4.3 -7 Revenue Estimate 1.07M 1.00M 460K 420K Revenue Actual 944K 743K 433K 277K

