Ranpak Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Ranpak Hldgs PACK reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ranpak Hldgs missed estimated earnings by -175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $11.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 15.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ranpak Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.09 -0.13 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.03 -0.15 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 84.25M 83.50M 83.54M 90.48M Revenue Actual 82.80M 81.90M 81.20M 79.40M

To track all earnings releases for Ranpak Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.