Ranpak Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ranpak Hldgs PACK reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ranpak Hldgs missed estimated earnings by -175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $11.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 15.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ranpak Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-0.13
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|84.25M
|83.50M
|83.54M
|90.48M
|Revenue Actual
|82.80M
|81.90M
|81.20M
|79.40M
To track all earnings releases for Ranpak Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
