Recap: HCI Group Q4 Earnings

HCI Group HCI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HCI Group beat estimated earnings by 128.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.22 versus an estimate of $1.41.

Revenue was up $42.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.19 which was followed by a 22.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HCI Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.40 0.09 -0.51 EPS Actual 1.41 1.22 1.50 0.06 Revenue Estimate 124.25M 122.61M 121.13M 120.40M Revenue Actual 131.64M 127.33M 129.03M 119.94M

To track all earnings releases for HCI Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.