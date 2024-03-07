Recap: HCI Group Q4 Earnings

Loading...
HCI Group HCI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HCI Group beat estimated earnings by 128.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.22 versus an estimate of $1.41.
Revenue was up $42.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.19 which was followed by a 22.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HCI Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.40
|0.09
|-0.51
|EPS Actual
|1.41
|1.22
|1.50
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|124.25M
|122.61M
|121.13M
|120.40M
|Revenue Actual
|131.64M
|127.33M
|129.03M
|119.94M
