Emergent BioSolutions: Q4 Earnings Insights

Emergent BioSolutions EBS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Emergent BioSolutions missed estimated earnings by -305.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was down $54.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.65 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Emergent BioSolutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.47
|-1.24
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.87
|-1.06
|-3.17
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|237.43M
|217.03M
|143.28M
|296.62M
|Revenue Actual
|270.50M
|337.90M
|165.10M
|330.70M
To track all earnings releases for Emergent BioSolutions visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.