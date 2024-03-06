Emergent BioSolutions: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Emergent BioSolutions EBS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions missed estimated earnings by -305.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $54.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.65 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Emergent BioSolutions's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.47 -1.24 0.04 EPS Actual -0.87 -1.06 -3.17 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 237.43M 217.03M 143.28M 296.62M Revenue Actual 270.50M 337.90M 165.10M 330.70M

