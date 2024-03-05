Recap: Park-Ohio Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Park-Ohio Hldgs missed estimated earnings by -2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $7.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 21.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Park-Ohio Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.80 0.53 0.46 EPS Actual 0.99 0.83 0.72 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 406.05M 414.65M 395.75M 427.10M Revenue Actual 418.80M 428.10M 423.50M 381.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.