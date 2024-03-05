Recap: Park-Ohio Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Park-Ohio Hldgs missed estimated earnings by -2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $7.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 21.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Park-Ohio Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.80
|0.53
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|0.83
|0.72
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|406.05M
|414.65M
|395.75M
|427.10M
|Revenue Actual
|418.80M
|428.10M
|423.50M
|381.60M
