Biodesix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Biodesix BDSX reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biodesix beat estimated earnings by 9.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $893.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biodesix's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.21 -0.24 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.17 -0.24 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 14.36M 11.38M 8.70M 10.77M Revenue Actual 13.49M 11.87M 9.06M 908.00M

To track all earnings releases for Biodesix visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.