Biodesix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biodesix BDSX reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Biodesix beat estimated earnings by 9.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $893.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biodesix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.21
|-0.24
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.17
|-0.24
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|14.36M
|11.38M
|8.70M
|10.77M
|Revenue Actual
|13.49M
|11.87M
|9.06M
|908.00M
To track all earnings releases for Biodesix visit their earnings calendar here.
